Mercury continues to rise in HP, Una hottest at 42 deg C

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Temperatures continued to rise in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday and Una was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological centre here said.

Most other parts of the state recorded temperatures above the 30-degree mark.

Una recorded the highest temperature in the hill state at 42 degrees Celsius, Shimla Meteorological Centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Bilaspur recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, followed by 40.8 in Hamirpur, 38.8 in Sundernagar, 37.2 in Nahan, 37 in Kangra, 35.9 in Chamba, 34.8 in Solan, 31.6 in Dharamshala and 31 in Palampur, he said.

Tourist places Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri recorded maximum temperatures of 27.9, 26.8, 23 and 19.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

The mercury settled at 19 degrees Celsius in tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong and Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Sun, May 24 2020. 19:02 IST

