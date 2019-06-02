MeT predicts 'thundery developments' in Delhi; relief from searing heat likely

Delhiites might get temporary relief from the scorching heat as the meteorological department has forecast the possibility of "thundery developments" towards Sunday night in the national capital.

According to the MeT department, the maximum temperature in the city on Sunday settled at 42.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 30.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, it added.

The MeT department has predicted the possibility of "thundery developments" towards Sunday night and partly cloudy sky on Monday.

On Sunday, humidity oscillated between 64 and 35 per cent, it said.

The maximum temperature on Monday is expected to settle at around 43 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature at 33 degrees Celsius, the said.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 43.5 degrees Celsius while the minimum at 27.6 degrees Celsius.

