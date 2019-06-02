SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh elected to IATA board

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet's and Managing Director was Sunday elected to the board of the (IATA), less than three months after the joined the global grouping.

Founder and former of the now grounded Naresh Goyal, who was associated with the IATA for a long time, was a member on the previous board.

The new board of the global airlines' grouping would be chaired by Carsten Spohr, who took charge after the conclusion of general meeting here Sunday.

Spohr will be the of the (BoG) for a one-year term.

In a release, said Singh has been appointed for a three-year term to the IATA board.

He would participate in providing policy directives and guidance to IATA industry committees and to their subsidiary bodies.

"I look forward to working closely with my colleagues on the to drive the sustainability agenda whilst facilitating further growth and development of the industry across the globe," Singh said.

In March, became the first Indian to take membership of the IATA, a grouping of around 290

Other board members include President and Calin Rovinescu, and

Jet Airways, which served the skies for more than 25 years, was forced to temporarily suspend operations in the wake of cash crunch.

