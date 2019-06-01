Metro services to begin at 6 am on all lines on Sunday to facilitate UPSC candidates

-
In view of Civil Services' preliminary examination, metro train services on Sunday will begin at 6 am on all corridors, officials said.
"This arrangement is being made to facilitate candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday," a DMRC official said.
Metro train services on Phase-III sections, which usually begin at 8 am on Sundays, will begin at 6 AM on all lines, including the Phase-3 extensions, he said.
Lakhs of aspirants are scheduled to appear for the UPSC preliminary examination that will be held in two sessions.
On regular days, sections like Dilshad GardenShaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda), JahangirpuriSamaypur Badli, Noida City CentreNoida Electronic City, Mundka Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh, Janakpuri WestBotanical Garden, the services begin at 8 am, while on the rest of the sections, it begins usually at 6 am only, officials said.
Major corridors of the DMRC network include, Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-Huda City Centre), Blue Line (Dwarka-Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) and Red Line (Dilshand Garden-Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)).
