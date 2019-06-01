Metro services to begin at 6 am on all lines on Sunday to facilitate UPSC candidates

In view of Civil Services' preliminary examination, on Sunday will begin at 6 am on all corridors, officials said.

"This arrangement is being made to facilitate candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday," a said.

on Phase-III sections, which usually begin at 8 am on Sundays, will begin at 6 AM on all lines, including the Phase-3 extensions, he said.

Lakhs of aspirants are scheduled to appear for the UPSC that will be held in two sessions.

On regular days, sections like Dilshad GardenShaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda), JahangirpuriSamaypur Badli, CentreNoida Electronic City, Mundka Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh, Janakpuri WestBotanical Garden, the services begin at 8 am, while on the rest of the sections, it begins usually at 6 am only, officials said.

Major corridors of the DMRC network include, Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-Huda City Centre), Blue Line (Dwarka-Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) and Red Line (Dilshand Garden- (New Bus Adda)).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)