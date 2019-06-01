JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Rose inspired novel device to collect, purify water

Businesses warn Trump of consequences of new Mexican tariffs
Business Standard

Metro services to begin at 6 am on all lines on Sunday to facilitate UPSC candidates

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

In view of Civil Services' preliminary examination, metro train services on Sunday will begin at 6 am on all corridors, officials said.

"This arrangement is being made to facilitate candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday," a DMRC official said.

Metro train services on Phase-III sections, which usually begin at 8 am on Sundays, will begin at 6 AM on all lines, including the Phase-3 extensions, he said.

Lakhs of aspirants are scheduled to appear for the UPSC preliminary examination that will be held in two sessions.

On regular days, sections like Dilshad GardenShaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda), JahangirpuriSamaypur Badli, Noida City CentreNoida Electronic City, Mundka Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh, Janakpuri WestBotanical Garden, the services begin at 8 am, while on the rest of the sections, it begins usually at 6 am only, officials said.

Major corridors of the DMRC network include, Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-Huda City Centre), Blue Line (Dwarka-Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) and Red Line (Dilshand Garden-Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 14:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU