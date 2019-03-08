MGP, GFP, allies in Parrikar govt, spar over Goa bypolls

The Forward Party and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, both allies in the Manohar Parrikar government, Friday hit out at each other over the MGP's decision to contest bypolls in the state against official ruling coalition candidates.

Bypolls to seats were necessitated after the respective MLAs resigned from the House and joined the ruling BJP.

The MGP has announced its candidate for the Shiroda bypoll and has said it would fight the Mandrem election as well.

Attacking the MGP Friday, GFP Durgadas Kamat said the move could bring about instability in the

"If the MGP wants to contest bypolls on its own, then it should move out of the When bypolls are taking place, the ruling coalition should work together to win all the seats," Kamat said.

Kamat added that his party and its Vijai Sardesai could ensure the stability of the BJP-led government in the state even if the MGP were to walk out of it.

In reply, MGP Friday said his party was fighting the bypolls to show its opposition to defections.

"The Manohar Parrikar-led government is stable. We are going to fight the bypoll as we are against defections. The GFP is in the government for the sake of power," the MGP claimed.

The MGP and GFP have three MLAs each in the 40-member Legislative Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)