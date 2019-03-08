Spinz brand of perfumes in sachet from CavinKare

: Fast moving CavinKare Friday announced the launch of premium in sachets, under its popular personal care Spinz.

Following the launch of the product, the city-based company aims to make the high-cost segment affordable and accessible across markets in the country.

CavinKare aims to revolutionise the fragrance segment by introducing by global experts, in a pocket-friendly format, a company statement said.

"The innovation behind packing as a one-time in a form will bring in a wind of change in the FMCG industry," CavinKare director and chief erxecutive officer (personal care and alliances) Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan said.

He said the rural segment was contributing nearly 40-45 per cent of total revenue in the industry.

"The revival of rural demand and increase in customer appetite has opened a wide scope for introduction of newer products and innovations," he said.

The Spinz is priced at Rs three and would be available in and The company has planned to launch it in other parts of the country, later.

The single use pack (a two ml sachet) is available in two fragrances -- Purple Blast and Blue Magic, it added.

