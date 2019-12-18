Michelin signs MoU with ARAI to work together on auto tech in India

French tyre major Michelin on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to encourage knowledge sharing, enhance general awareness of the transportation industry and to drive forward collaborations in automobile technology projects in India.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked between the two entities also entails several areas of collaboration related to the development of the automobile industry in India, such as training on vehicle dynamics, tyre technologies and exploring future stakes in standardisation and regulation, among others.

This strategic partnership will also see Michelin India and ARAI join forces to facilitate testing of tyres for regulatory requirements like wet grip and rolling resistance.

"Our strategic partnership with ARAI will allow us to share our expertise and multi country know-how on tyre technology for the Indian market," Executive Vice-President, Research & Development - Member of the Michelin Group Executive Committee Eric Philippe Vinesse said in a statement.

Working in collaboration and sharing knowledge and experience in the field, Michelin and ARAI will also improve representation and reproducibility of tyre certification testing, leading to increased confidence in the industry and to benefit the consumers in India, he added.

The partnership will also explore possibilities for Michelin India Research and Development to entrust and explore cooperation with ARAI on tyre technology R&D, and exchange new technology know-how for regulatory requirements.

"This partnership will help us strengthen learnings that drive innovation and standardisation to harness mobility opportunities for India," ARAI Director Rashmi Urdhwareshe said.