Mild tremors experienced in Palghar

measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale again shook some parts of district in on Wednesday, the latest in a string of such incidents since November last year, an said.

There were no reports of any casualty or damage to property, the at the district disaster cell said.

The were felt around 10.44 am in an area of 10 km near Dhundalwadi village which has a population of nearly 3,000 people, he said.

On February 1, measuring 3-3.5 on the Richter scale were experienced in Dahanu and Talasari talukas of the district.

A two-year-old girl had at that time died after falling and suffering a head injury at a village as panicked locals rushed out of their homes, according to police.

was also jolted by tremors on February 7.

The region has been experiencing such tremors routinely since November last year.

The district administration is conducting awareness programmes in some villages of Dahanu taluka from February 12 to 21 to tell people about the precautionary measures to be taken during such emergency.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)