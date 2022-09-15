Milk producer firms' procurement to jump 3-fold to Rs 18K cr in value terms

-
ALSO READ
Amul, Mother Diary hike milk prices by Rs 2 due to rise in procurement cost
Size of Indian dairy market to jump over 2-fold to Rs 30 trn by 2027: NDDB
Is it time to sell dairy stocks?
Dairy firms plagued with margin woes; pick value-added players: Analysts
Dairy farmers to get Rs 4 per litre milk more till March 2023: Kerala min
-
Milk procurement by milk producer companies, which are owned by farmers, is estimated to jump nearly 3-fold and touch Rs 18,000 crore in value terms in the next five years, according to NDDB.
The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Chairman Meenesh Shah said the milk producer companies procured milk worth Rs 5,575 crore last fiscal year and the same is set to triple and reach over Rs 18,000 crore in the next five years.
He also assured that NDDB through its arm NDDB Dairy Services will facilitate setting up of more milk producer companies across the country, the board said in a statement.
Shah was addressing the IDF World Dairy Summit 2022 being held at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh during September 12-15.
"The startup concept may have come recently but the milk producer companies are the real startups working since long," he said.
Shah said, about 750,000 farmers, including over 70 per cent women, have created about 20 producer-owned entities.
"Ever since the inception of the first farmers' organization, the number as of now has swelled to 20. Altogether the farmer members have been paid about a staggering Rs 27,500 crore till last fiscal (2021-2022) in lieu of the milk supplied by them to their respective organization," Shah said.
He also launched value-added dairy products by some of these milk producer companies.
As many as 18 of these 20 farmers-owned organisations have become operational and procured over 40 lakh liters of milk per day at the end of last fiscal. The milk procurement by milk producer companies is expected to reach 100 lakh litres per day in the next five years.
These farmer organisations, plough back up to 85 per cent of sales proceeds to members, including over 5 lakh female members.
The ownership of 12 of these 18 operational entities are fully with women members.
Shreeja Milk Producer Company has the distinction of being the first and world's largest all-women farmer organization at the foothills of holy Balaji temple in Tirupati, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 17:52 IST