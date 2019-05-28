NHRC notice to Hry DGP over women being 'beaten' by Faridabad police personnel

The NHRC Tuesday sent a notice to DGP of over reports of a video of a woman allegedly being beaten by some police personnel going viral on

The matter was also brought to notice of the Police on Monday by the which took strong view of the incident.

"The has taken suo motu cognisance of about a brutally beating a woman with a belt in station area, district Faridabad, in October 2018," the NHRC said in a statement.

The commission said it has issued a notice to the of police of Haryana, seeking a detailed report, including status of the criminal case registered against the guilty public servants, adding that the response is expected within six weeks positively.

Two head constables of the were suspended and three Special Police Officers terminated from service in the wake of surfacing of the video.

A Monday said the incident took place in October last year, but it was not reported to police by the victim at that time.

The video of the alleged incident went viral in the last couple of days, following which police got details of the case verified, he said.

"The incident allegedly happened after the woman refused to disclose the information about herself and a man, who was with her in a park and had escaped when police personnel raided the place. The incident came to light after a four minute video of the same went viral on social media," the rights panel said in the statement.

Issuing the notice to the DGP, the commission has observed that the content of the report are "shocking" and if true, raise serious issue of violation of human rights.

Faridabad, being part of the National Capital Region, is considered to be one of the most advanced cities of Haryana, it said.

"As reported, such a cruel and inhuman act of policemen against a woman in their custody indicates that the public servants not only failed to perform their duty, but also acted in unlawful and unethical manner, causing indignity to a woman in their custody," the statement said.

According to carried Tuesday, a case has been registered against the accused policemen on charges of wrongful confinement, causing hurt and insulting the modesty of a woman.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)