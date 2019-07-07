Minor raped by boy in UP

A five-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was allegedly raped by a teenager in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, police said Sunday.

The girl was playing outside her house in a village under Awagarh police station area on Saturday. The 15-year-old boy lured her on the pretext of giving her plums and raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Kumar said.

Later, the girl narrated her ordeal to the family. She has been admitted to a hospital, where her condition is critical, Kumar said.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, the ASP added.

