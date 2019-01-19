Khelo tennis: Manish wins Boys U-21 singles

Sureshkumar Manish of Tamil Nadu used his all-round ability to negate an aggressive Dhruv Sunish of Maharashtra 6-3, 6-3 in the boys U-21 tennis final, while Prerna Vichare of Maharashtra outlasted Priyanshi Bhandari of Gujarat 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 in the girls U-17 final of the Khelo India Youth Games here on Saturday.
A day earlier, Prerna had won the Girls' Doubles and thus completed a double.
Emulating her, Dev Javia, winner of Under-17 singles, partnered Krish Patel to win the Boys Under-17 double and grabbed a second gold, a media release said.
Dhruv, who won the boys' U-21 doubles along with Armaan Bhatia on Friday, was eyeing a second gold in the U-21 singles final. But he had to settle for a silver medal.
Meanwhile, Gujarat bagged two gold medals in doubles.
Gujarat's Zeel Desai and Vaidehi Chaudhary outplayed Telangana's Rashmika Bhamidipaty and Humera Shaik6-3, 6-2 in the girls U-21 doubles final.
In the boy's U-17 doubles gold medal match, Gujarat's Dev Javiaand Krish Patel beat Haryana's Sushant Dabas and Divesh Gahlot 6-3, 2-6, 13-11 (super tiebreak)in a thrilling encounter.
It was Javia's second gold of the games after his U-17 singles title on Friday, the release added.
Results: Boys U-21 singles final:Sureshkumar Manish (TN) bt Dhruv Sunish (Mah) 6-2, 6-0
Girls U-21 doubles final: Zeel Desai/Vaidehi Chaudhary (Guj) bt Rashmika Bhamidipaty/Humera Shaik (Tel) 6-3, 6-2 Boys U-17 doubles final: Dev Javia/Krish Patel (Guj) bt Sushant Dabas/Divesh Gahlot (Har) 6-3, 2-6, 13-11 (super tiebreak); Girls U-17 singles final:- Prerna Vichare (Mah) bt Priyanshi Bhandari (Guj) 6-2, 5-7, 7-5.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU