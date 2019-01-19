Khelo tennis: Manish wins Boys U-21 singles

Sureshkumar Manish of used his all-round ability to negate an aggressive Dhruv Sunish of 6-3, 6-3 in the boys U-21 tennis final, while Prerna Vichare of outlasted Priyanshi Bhandari of 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 in the girls U-17 final of here on Saturday.

A day earlier, Prerna had won the Girls' Doubles and thus completed a double.

Emulating her, Dev Javia, winner of Under-17 singles, partnered to win the Boys Under-17 double and grabbed a second gold, a said.

Dhruv, who won the boys' U-21 doubles along with on Friday, was eyeing a second gold in the U-21 singles final. But he had to settle for a silver medal.

Meanwhile, bagged two gold medals in doubles.

Gujarat's Zeel Desai and outplayed Telangana's Rashmika Bhamidipaty and Humera Shaik6-3, 6-2 in the girls U-21 doubles final.

In the boy's U-17 doubles gold medal match, Gujarat's Dev Javiaand beat Haryana's Sushant Dabas and 6-3, 2-6, 13-11 (super tiebreak)in a thrilling encounter.

It was Javia's second gold of the games after his U-17 singles title on Friday, the release added.

Results: Boys U-21 singles final:Sureshkumar Manish (TN) bt (Mah) 6-2, 6-0



Girls U-21 doubles final: Zeel Desai/ (Guj) bt Rashmika Bhamidipaty/ (Tel) 6-3, 6-2 Boys U-17 doubles final: Dev Javia/ (Guj) bt Sushant Dabas/ (Har) 6-3, 2-6, 13-11 (super tiebreak); Girls U-17 singles final:- Prerna Vichare (Mah) bt Priyanshi Bhandari (Guj) 6-2, 5-7, 7-5.

