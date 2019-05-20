JUST IN
MLA resigns Amma Peravai Dy secy post citing personal reasons

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

Thoppu Venkatachalam Monda, a former minister in the Jayalalithaa cabinet, Monday resigned from the post of AIADMK Amma Peravai deputy secretary, citing "personal reasons".

Venkatachalam, a MLA representing Perundurai in Erode District, met Chief Minister K Palanisamy at his residence in Salem this evening and submitted his resignation.

"I resigned from the post only due to personal reasons and will continue to be a primary and loyal member of AIADMK," he later told reporters when asked about his sudden decision.

He declined to comment when asked whether his decision was due to allegations that he has of late been supporting AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran and his fractured relationship with a state minister.

To another question on what was the Chief Minister's response, he said it was for Palaniswamy to answer it.

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 19:46 IST

