The wife of Syrian al-Assad has undergone a "successful" operation as part of treatment for early-stage breast cancer, the presidency said on Sunday.

" continues her treatment against the malignant tumour," it said on its page.

" at the has been successful," it added.

The presidency announced in August that the had begun treatment for "a malignant in the breast that was discovered at an early stage".

Since then, the presidency's have often showed her with a scarf knotted elegantly around her head, visiting patients, wounded soldiers, or attending charity events.

On Saturday, it published a video of her visiting a triple amputee wounded in Syria's nearly eight-year conflict, inside what appeared to be his family home.

Born in 1975, the British-born former investment styled herself as a and was seen as the modern side of the Assad dynasty.

But after the repression of anti- protests in 2011 spiralled into a devastating civil war, she was criticised over her support for her husband.

Asma, whose father is a and whose mother is a diplomat, has two sons and a daughter with Assad.

