2 drown after tractor falls in canal in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Barabanki (UP) 

Two men were killed after their tractor-trolley fell in a canal near Sadhemau village in Fatehpur area here, police said Saturday.

Sudhir Yadav (24) and Indresh (35) drowned after they lost control of their vehicle and it fell in the canal on Friday, they said.

Villagers found the tractor-trolley following which they informed the police, they said.

The matter is being probed, police said.

First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 13:40 IST

