Modi greets UAE crown prince, Bangladesh PM on Eid-ul-Fitr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and discussed the situation emerging out of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Conveyed Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to His Highness @MohamedBinZayed and the friendly people of UAE," Modi wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister also thanked the crown prince, who is also the deputy supreme commander of the United Arab Emirates armed forces, for the cooperation extended to Indian citizens in the UAE.

"India-UAE cooperation has grown even stronger during the COVID-19 challenge," he said.

During his conversation with Prime Minister Hasina, Modi wished her and the people of Bangladesh a happy and prosperous Eid-ul-Fitr.

"We discussed the impact of cyclone Amphan and the present COVID-19 situation. Reiterated India's continued support to Bangladesh in this challenging time," he said in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)