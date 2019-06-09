Modi hails Indian diaspora's contribution in projecting India's good image

Modi on Sunday said that India's image has tremendously transformed in the last five years as he hailed the contribution made by the Indian diaspora to project a good image of the country through their hard work.

Addressing the Indian community here during the second leg of his first foreign visit after re-election last month, Modi said that Indians were contributing to the change happening in every nation due to which the way the natives of the nation look at them is changing.

"India's image in the world is tremendously changing. There is a very good image of and the Indian diaspora here has done a tremendous work to prove it through their hard work. There are many Indians in every part of the world and I am sure there won't be any form of complaint against them," Modi said while addressing the gathering.

He said that has achieved a lot in the last five years and much more will be done in the coming years.

"We have achieved a lot in the last five years and much more has to be done in the coming years. No stone will be left unturned to fulfil people's aspirations," he said.

He said that he was happy that the Indian community overseas and the were on the same page when it came to several issues.

Modi said it was a matter of pride that every leader he met during his foreign tours in the last five years appreciated the Indian diaspora residing in that nation.

Thanking the Indian citizens for the mandate the received in the recently concluded general election, Modi appreciated the citizen's decision making and understanding.

"This is a matter of research for the entire world even if they keep talking a lot about the education and other parameters in They need to appreciate the democratic understanding of the Indians," he said.

"They must be wondering how was it possible to organise such a massive election with over 900 million voters," he said.

Modi also said that the election saw the highest number of women voters and women representatives in the Lok Sabha.

"In a way India has given a proof that India is committed to democracy and is even today connected to it. There is a essence of democracy that was created centuries ago in India," he said.

Modi arrived in from where he held wide-ranging talks with Maldivian on Saturday.

