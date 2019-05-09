Modi has no moral right to seek votes from people of Punjab: Amarinder

A day before Narendra Modi's election rally in Punjab, said Thursday the has "no moral right" to ask for votes from the people of the state.

The PM will address his first rally in in this polls on Friday at Hoshiarpur.

"Modi has no moral right to ask for votes in Punjab, for which he had done absolutely nothing and whose people he had left to fend for themselves," Singh said at a rally here.

"The did nothing for or its people in the last two years and two months since the government took over in the state," the said.

He asserted that his government was left to fend for itself despite the "massive debt legacy" left behind by the previous

Not only has the state gone ahead with its promised farm loan waiver scheme but also expanded the primary to 42 lakh families, the said.

Describing Modi as a "self-obsessed man", he said the nation has seen how the has ruled in the past five years, "destroying every institution and ruining all sections of the society with his ill-conceived policies, such as demonetisation and GST".

Stressing the need for change, the chief minister said the fate of the country was now in the hands of the people.

The nation's growth rate has been put in the reverse direction, and every citizen of is suffering under the Modi regime, Singh said.

Punjab, with 13 seats, goes to polls in the seventh and the last phase of the on May 19.

