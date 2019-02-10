Modi mocks coalition in Karnataka, says oppn wants to impose

Mocking the JDS- coalition government in as "helpless" with Chief H D Kumaraswamy becoming a "punching bag", Modi Sunday said the Opposition wants to impose the same model on the country.

Modi said there was not even a single day "when the country doesn't see the Natak (drama) of the government", as he launched BJP's campaign for Lok Sabha polls here in the party's stronghold of north

The Prime Minister, whose visit comes amid the political turmoil in the state, with being accused of trying to dislodge the coalition government, took potshots at the ruling alliance in the state, saying "everyone is involved in saving their seat."



The visit also comes when state unit chief B S Yeddyurappa is at the vortex of a row after the chief released an audio clip of his purported conversation to lure a JDS MLA through his son in his alleged toppling game.

Yeddyurappa has dismissed the audio clip as 'fake.'



"MLAs are fighting at hotels and breaking their heads. Several leaders are fighting for their supremacy," Modi said, apparently referring an alleged brawl between Anand Singh and J N Ganesh, seriously injuring the former.

The turmoil has seen both and camping their MLAs at resorts and hotels to prevent poaching bid and several wayward Congress lawmakers keeping the party on tenterhooks skipping the assembly session and legislature party meeting.

"The here is every one's punching bag. Every day he is getting threatened. Chief Minister's whole is spent on saving his seat from big Congress leaders," Modi said, referring to Kumaraswamy who, facing coalition pressures, has often openly expressed his 'helplessness.'



"Publicly, he weeps about his helplessness (mazboori). Such helpless government, such helpless who is being challenged by anyone and every one. Who is the in-charge of the government. There is confusion about it," Modi said.

Setting the "mazboor versus mazboot" narrative, the prime minister said, "Karnataka's helpless model" was being sought to be imposed on the country, scoffing at efforts of the opposition parties to cobble up a "mahaghatbandhan" (grand alliance) against him.

"...They want to impose it on the country. Such a helpless model where the of the government keeps weeping at the corner and decisions are taken in naamdaar's palace...they want confusion and fight for power to continue and the world laugh at the country. They want to impose this model on the country," Modi said.

The said the "New India" wanted a model that was strong and not a model that was helpless.

"Every single vote of yours will decide whether therewill be honesty or dishonesty, progress(vikaas) or dynasty (vanshwaad), whether there will be positivity or negativity. Whether you want clarity orconfusion. The answer to this questions will decide our destiny" he said.

"You are witnessing in who all are falling in line...about whose income people used to fear talking.They are made to make their appearances before court and agencies and answer questions. They are giving an account of their benami properties in the country and abroad," he said.

He was apparently referring to and former Union Minister P Chiadmbaram's son appearing before probe agencies like the

Modi also launched projects worth Rs 5,000 crore, including the that includes 1.5 million metric tonnes reserves at (Rs 1227 crore) and 2.5 MMT at Padur (Rs 1693 crore) in district to ensure security.

He laid the foundation stone for the Indian Institute of Technology at Dharwad, near Hubballi, a 470 acre "green, smart campus" with state-of-the-art infrastructure with provision for UG and Doctoral programmes in multiple streams.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for Indian Institute of at Dharwad was also laid.

The "world class" IIIT will come up on a 60 acre land with public-private partnership for UG and doctoral programmes in IT and related areas.

