Yeddyurappa asks Deve Gowda to keep Cong-JDS flock together

Taking a dig at JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda, BS Yeddyurappa Tuesday asked him to stop accusing the saffron party of trying to "destabilise" the Congress-JDS government and instead keep the coalition flock together.

He was reacting to Gowda's comments that attempts were being made by the BJP's state unit to "destabilise" the government.

This comes amid reports that disgruntled lawmakers on the BJP's radar for poaching as part of its bid to topple the ruling coalition might keep away from the session beginning February 6.

The former said, " is the former of this country. If Congress-JD(S) keep their legislators together, where is the question of we (BJP) toppling (the government)?"



"I would like to ask former how is it fair to blame Yeddyurappa and BJP unnecessarily, unable to keep your legislators together," he added.

Gowda had on Monday said he did not think wished to destabilise the ruling coalition in Karnataka, but that attempts were being made by the BJP's state unit under the leadership of Yeddyurappa.

He had also sought to know whether was guiding the state unit to do so.

To a question on BJP leaders expressing doubts about budget presentation on February 8, Yeddyurappa said, "I'm saying it.. no one should give such statements.

February 8, date has been decided for Kumaraswamy to present the budget, tomorrow there is Governor's address to the joint session."



Stating that the coalition government was in a 'coma', and former Deputy R Ashoka had on Saturday expressed doubts whether Kumaraswamy, who also holds Finance portfolio would even present his government's second budget on February 8.

He had claimed that 20 to 25 disgruntled MLAs of the alliance were out of the reach of their leaders.

Yeddyurappa said he has had discussions with 25 prominent MLAs regarding the strategy to be adopted in the assembly.

