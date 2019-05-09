Modi's claim on Rajiv misusing INS Viraat wrong: Former Navy commander

Narendra Modi's allegation that used INS Viraat as a personal taxi was rejected by (retd) L Ramdas as well as by a former of the

Vice (Retd) Vinod Pasricha, who was the ship during the then prime minister's visit, said all protocols were followed during Gandhi's official trip in 1987, adding no foreigners or other guests were present.

Addressing an election rally in New Delhi on Wednesday, Modi said the former used INS Viraat as a private taxi and his in-laws were onboard the

"The claim was totally wrong," said Vice (retd) Pasricha.

However, another (retd) VK Jaitly, in a tweet, said "Rajiv and Sonia used INS Viraat for travel to celebrate their holidays at resources were used extensively. I am a witness. I was posted on INS Viraat that time."



Ramdas, who was the Commander, in a statement, said no foreigners visited INS Viraat and that and his wife were onboard the following all

" and Mrs Gandhi were embarked on board INS Viraat off enroute Lakshwadeep. The Prime Minister was at as guest for the National Games prize distribution," the former Navy Chief said.

"He was going to Lakshadweep on official duty, to a meeting of IDA (Islands Development Authority). This meeting is held alternately in Lakshadweep and in Andamans," he said.

Admiral Ramdas, added, "There were no foreigners with them. I, as Flag in Chief, Southern Naval Command, based in Cochin, also boarded INS Viraat.

