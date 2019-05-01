PM's efforts led to UN listing Masood Azhar as global terrorist: Amit Shah

-
ALSO READ
Indian intel agencies trying to confirm Masood Azhar's death: Officials
Blocking Azhar's terror tag to help India, Pak find lasting solution: China
Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar is 'alive', says Pakistani media
Can Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar still turn this election?
UN lists JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist after China lifts hold
-
BJP president Amit Shah hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the UN designated terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad's chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist and asserted that this is why "India needs a strong and decisive leader".
"That is why India needs a strong & decisive leader. Grateful to PM Narendra Modi and his diplomatic efforts that led to the UN designating Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. It was long over due. This also reflects PM Modi's commitment towards Zero tolerance against terrorism," Shah tweeted.
BJP leaders have credited Modi's leadership for the development as they reacted to what is being seen as a big diplomatic victory for the country.
Senior party leader and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said India stood vindicated with Azhar now declared a global terrorist.
"India is in safe hands. This marks a high point for the Prime Minister's foreign policy," he said.
With the party making nationalism and the Modi government's actions against terrorism the central theme of its Lok Sabha election campaign, it is set to highlight the UN measure for political dividends in the election season.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU