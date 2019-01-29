Haryana: Panel on farmer pension scheme to seek agri scientists' views

The committee constituted for formulating the pension scheme for farmers in will be seeking views of agricultural scientists and progressive women farmers so that their suggestions could be incorporated in the scheme.

The committee headed by BJP and Tohana MLA Subhash Barala, which held its third meeting here on Tuesday, would be shortly submitting its report to the

The committee in its next meeting will also be seeking views from agricultural scientists, progressive women farmers, besides others so that their suggestions could be incorporated in the scheme, he said after the meeting.

Barala presided over the third meeting of the committee constituted by the for this purpose. The first meeting of the committee was held in December 2018 while the second meet was held three weeks ago.

The committee headed by has other members, including ruling party's MLAs Abhay Singh Yadav, Mahipal Dhanda, Ghanshyam Das Arora and Pawan Saini.

Senior IAS officer and Director, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department, Ajit Balaji Joshi, is also a member of the committee.

Notably, after some Congress-ruled states announced farm loan waiver, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in has been mulling a pension scheme for farmers.

A committee was constituted by the under Barala recently. The committee had held its first meeting here on December 27.

Notably, ruling BJP is under pressure to make some big announcement for farmers after opposition parties including and have promised farm loan waiver if they are voted to power after the Assembly polls, which are due in October this year.

Barala said that the committee has prepared the draft, and after discussing various aspects, the report will be submitted to the

Hesaid that after next meeting, the committee will finalise the report and submit it to the

