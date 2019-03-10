More than 80 injured in Japan ferry accident

A ferry collided with what apparently was a marine animal off a Japanese island, injuring more than 80 people, reported.

The accident happened just after noon Saturday off Sado Island, agency reported, citing Japan's

Five of the injuries were serious and a 15-centimeter crack was found at the ferry's stern. But said the jetfoil ferry still reached its intended destination on the island, located off the west coast of Japan's main island of Honshu, according to

The ferry, which departed from Honshu's Niigata Port, was carrying 121 passengers and four crew members.

The cause of the accident was under investigation by officials, who said the ferry may have struck a whale or some other sea animal, reported.

