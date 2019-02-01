MP: Fire breaks out in newsprint facility in Burhanpur

A huge fire broke out Friday in NEPA Mills in in Madhya Pradesh's district, a senior said.

While no one was injured in the blaze, plastic waste lying in the premises was gutted, the added.

Four to five fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze, he said.

Anandrao Sonsule, of the mill, said, "The fire has been brought under control and the damage it caused is being estimated. Nobody was injured in the incident."



The National Print and Mill, a public sector enterprise now called NEPA Mills Limited, and once Asia's biggest of newsprint, has been closed for a long time now for renovation.

It was dedicated to the nation on April 24, 1954 by then

The said the mill is likely to resume production by the end of the year.

