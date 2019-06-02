MP: For gun license, plant trees, shoot selfie

Want a gun license? Plant trees and shoot a selfie -- this is the new rule in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior- region, known for its infatuation with firearms.

An exception will be made only if the license is sought because of an immediate threat to the applicant's life.

"Gun license seekers will need to plant at least ten saplings. If the person does not own land, the administration has earmarked revenue land where he or she can plant saplings," said district

Mere planting would not suffice, though. The applicant will be required to take care of the saplings for a month, click a selfie with them immediately after planting and a month later, and attach the pictures with the application.

To further verify that the condition has been fulfilled, a report will be sought from the Patwari, a local government official, said.

The condition will be relaxed only if the license- seeker is facing an immediate threat to life. In such cases, she or he would be required to plant saplings after getting the license.

"We are also thinking of making tree plantation a condition for issuing permissions for petrol pumps and stone crushers. After all, it will make the better," Choudhary said.

