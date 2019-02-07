Cash agent shot, injured in Delhi's Mundka

A collection agent in his 30's was injured after being shot at allegedly by two men who fled the spot after robbing him of worth around Rs 70,000 in outer Delhi's Mundka, police said Thursday.

The victim, identified as Brijpal Singh, works as a collection agent with a private firm. He used to stay in a godown of his office, they said.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the victim was returning to on his bike after collecting from Samaypur Badli. When Singh reached Rani Kheda underpass, he was intercepted by two men who opened fire and fled with his bag that contained around Rs 70,000, a said.

Singh told police that out of the total robbed amount, Rs 50,000 belonged to the firm he works for while the rest was his own, he said.

The victim informed the PCR officials who then rushed him to where he is being treated for his injuries, he added.

Singh suffered a gunshot injury near his collarbone, he added.

Police have scanned through CCTV footage to identify the accused and ascertain the exact sequence of event. Further investigation is underway.

