MP industry body member who met Rahul gets trolled, offers to

Peeved at being targeted on for meeting Rahul Gandhi, an office-bearer of the Association of Industries (AIMP) has offered to resign.

committee member said in his resignation letter that some members of the association were making indecent comments about the meeting.

Patwardhan, 52, who runs a factory in the Polo Ground industrial area here, participated in 'Apni Baat Sath' programme earlier this week where Gandhi interacted with MSME entrepreneurs.

In his resignation letter to Thursday, Patwardhan said, "I am not a member of any political party. I did not take part in the programme as the member of any industrial body, but in my personal capacity.

"Not only AIMP's general members, but some committee members too are saying baseless and absurd things on (about the meeting). Because of a person of very small stature, a national party's is being targeted in an indecent manner and this is not acceptable to me," he said.

told that he had received Patwardhan's resignation, and the committee will take an appropriate decision on it.

Dave also said the AIMP does not consider it objectionable if a member meets a in the interest of industry.

During the interaction, Patwardhan had suggested that Khadi uniforms be made compulsory in government schools in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh, following which Gandhi connected him with on phone during the program.

