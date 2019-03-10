MP man gets 3k letters as replies to income tax RTI query

An activist in Madhya Pradesh's has received over 3,000 letters and 50 e-mails as replies over the past one year from the Income Tax department on a Right to Information query on the country's biggest tax defaulters.

Neemuch-resident Chandrashekhar Gaud had filed an online RTI query on February 25 last year asking the Central Board of a list of 50 biggest tax defaulters as well as details of those people whose direct tax had been written off in the last 10 years.

"I filed an application with CBDT online on February 25, 2018 seeking consolidated details of top 50 persons who had defaulted in paying direct taxes. Besides, I sought to know about people whose direct tax had been written off in the last 10 years," Gaud said.

"Instead of sending me a consolidated reply, the CBDT forwarded my application to IT offices across These IT offices have flooded me with more than 3,000 letters and 5- e-mails as replies in the last one year," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)