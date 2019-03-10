LS poll: Pawar's re-entry into poll fray to be watched keenly

At least three seats in Maharashtra, including the one which will contest despite from electoral politics, will be keenly watched in the upcoming general polls.

Besides Madha seat from where 78-year-old Pawar is likely to contest, the other constituencies such as and will also be in the limelight.

Pawar, currently a member, had earlier announced he will not contest the polls, but recently changed his decision.

He said some of his party colleagues were insisting he contest the Lok Sabha poll from Solapur's Madha seat, currently represented by

According to a political observer, prime ministerial ambitions have always been associated with Pawar, but the veteran earlier said he was not eyeing the top post.

"Pawar may still win from Madha, but it may not be a cake-walk," the observer said.

The former Union minister, whose party is in talks with the for seat-sharing, earlier said there will be state-specific alliances and not a national tie-up against the BJP and he will try to bring all like-minded parties on one platform to take on the saffron outfit.

Besides, former Union Sushilkumar Shinde, who faced defeat for the first time in the 2014 Lok Sabha poll, was also being persuaded by the leadership to contest from again, a party source said.

Another source said that Nagpur, from where Union Transport and Shipping is likely to contest, will also be keenly watched by political observers.

Former is likely to contest on Congress' ticket against Gadkari.

Patole, who quit the BJP last year, had defeated stalwart Praful Patel from Bhandara-Gondia seat in 2014.

State Ashok Chavan, the sitting MP from Nanded, may also contest the Lok Sabha poll, though his supporters want him to contest the Assembly election due in the second-half of 2019, a source said.

Maharashtra, which has around eight crore voters, sends 48 MPs to the Lok Sabha, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh which has 80 seats.

The BJP, riding on the 'Modi wave', surged ahead in the state in 2014 by winning 23 seats while its ally bagged 18. The Congress, which ruled the state in alliance with the for 15 years, managed to win just two seats while bagged four.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena, despite internal bickerings, have already finalised their alliance to contest 25 and 23 Lok Sabha seats, respectively.

The Congress and NCP have so far not announced their seat-sharing details and are trying to woo to be a part of their alliance.

Meanwhile, said there has been a 5 per cent increase in his party's vote share since 2014 due to its electoral success in the urban and rural local bodies elections.

Admitting that farm issues were critical, he claimed cultivators have faith and trust that the BJP was "genuinely working for them".

"Since 2014, the Congress and NCP have done nothing that people should trust them again. Narendra Modi's personal popularity and the performance of the BJP-led governments performance in the state and at the Centre will ensure overall support to us," he said.

