'Mrs. Doubtfire' musical to premiere in November

A new musical rendition of Robin Williams' 1993 classic "Mrs Doubtfire" is set to hit the stage this November.

announced Thursday that performances will start at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre on November 26 with opening night scheduled for December 13.

According to Variety, the show will have a limited run until December 29.

The production will be directed by four-time winning Jerry Zaks, while will serve as the

Tony-nominated music writing team Karey and are creating the tunes with attached as

"Mrs Doubtfire" revolves around recently divorced as he loses custody of his children and creates a Scottish nanny alter ego, Euphegenia Doubtfire, in order to see and take care of his kids.

He successfully convinces his ex-wife and kids that he is indeed a nanny, but soon, and Hillard face hilarious and risky scenarios that threaten to expose the secret. But becoming the fake nanny helps Hillard figure out how to improve and change his ways as a father.

Casting for "Mrs Doubtfire" musical has yet to be announced.

