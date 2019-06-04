JUST IN
Mrutyunjay Mohapatra appointed chief of India Meteorological Department

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Renowned scientist Mrutyunjay Mohapatra was appointed on Tuesday as the chief of India Meteorological Department (IMD), an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Mohapatra, who is Scientist 'G' in the IMD, has been appointed as Director General of Meteorology, IMD for a period of five years, it said.

He will assume charge of the post on or after August 1, 2019, the order said.

The IMD is responsible for weather and climate related forecasts for the country.

It is also mandated to warn against severe weather phenomenon like cyclones, dust storms, heavy rain and snow, cold and heatwaves, among others.

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 18:00 IST

