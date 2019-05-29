JUST IN
Business Standard

Mueller says charging president 'not an option'

AP  |  Washington 

Special counsel Robert Mueller says charging a president with a crime was "not an option" his team could consider in the Russia investigation.

Mueller says that he was bound by longstanding Justice Department opinions that say a president can't be indicted while in office.

In his first public comments in the probe, Mueller said on Wednesday "it would be unfair" to potentially accuse someone of a crime when the person couldn't stand trial to defend himself.

His comments echoed the findings in his public report.

Mueller's report revealed that President Donald Trump tried to seize control of the Russia probe and force Mueller's removal to stop him from investigating potential obstruction of justice by the Republican president.

He said he's leaving the Justice Department now that he's concluded his Russia investigation.

Mueller made the announcement Wednesday in his first public statement since his appointment two years ago.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 21:05 IST

