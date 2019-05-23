Mulayam Singh Yadav wins Mainpuri seat

-
Samajawadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has won the Mainpuri seat by defeating his BJP candidate Prem Singh Shakya with a margin of over 94,000 votes.
Yadav defeated Shakya by 94,389 votes, the Election Commission's website said.
While Yadav polled 5,24926 votes, his rival Shakya received 4,30,537 votes.
In 2014, the seat was won by SP's Tej Pratap Yadav.
