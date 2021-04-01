New coronavirus wave sweeps Mumbai; infections in March up by 475%

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 Factoid: France witnessing a strong second wave of infections
Coronavirus updates: 2nd wave in Maharashtra 'soon' & the vaccine challenge
Need 'quick, decisive' steps to stop second Covid-19 wave: Modi tells CMs
'Second wave' of Covid infections impacting business normalization: Nomura
India cases at 8,773,479; Trump sticks to 'no national lockdown' stance
-
Mumbai city reported 88,710 coronavirus cases in March this year, nearly 475 per cent more than the previous month's infection count, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data has revealed.
The city had reported 18,359 Covid-19 cases in February and 16,328 in January this year.
It means that there were 70,351 more cases in Mumbai in March as compared to the previous month and 72,382 more cases as compared to the tally in January.
As per the data, the virus claimed 216 lives in the financial capital of the country in March, a rise of around 181 per cent as compared to the death toll of 119 in February. A total of 237 deaths were reported in the first month of this year.
On March 31, the Covid-19 caseload of the metropolis touched 4,14,714, while the death toll reached 11,686.
The BMC data showed that there were 51,411 active cases of Covid-19 as on March 31, while this number was 9,715 by the end of February.
With the spike in Covid-19 cases, Mumbai's recovery rate went down to 85 per cent by March end, from 93 per cent recorded by the end of the previous month.
The city's Covid-19 growth rate also worsened to 1.37 per cent by March end from just 0.28 per cent recorded by the end of February. Its case doubling rate also went down to 49 days from 245 days in this period, the data revealed.
The daily Covid-19 case count in Mumbai witnessed a significant jump from mid-February, although there was no substantial rise in the number of deaths at that time.
However, the number of fatalities started growing from last week.
Meanwhile, over 11.52 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to people, includinghealth workers and frontline workers, in the city so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU