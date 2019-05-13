Mumbai airport: Tanzanian woman held with US dollars worth Rs 10 lakh

-
A Tanzanian woman was Monday apprehended by the CISF at the airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle out US dollars worth over Rs 10 lakh, a senior official of the force said.
He said N Sabihaabdi was intercepted by a woman sub-officer of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) around 4 am at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport when she was being frisked before taking a flight to Dubai.
A total of 14,330 US dollars were recovered from under the clothes of the woman, holding a passport of Tanzania, and also from her handbag, the officer said.
The foreign currency is worth about Rs 10.05 lakh and the woman was handed over to Customs officials at the airport for further investigation about the source of the money, he said.
