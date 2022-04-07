Mumbai court grants CBI transit remand of 4 arrested for Birbhum killings

A sessions court here on Thursday granted the transit remand till April 10 of four persons arrested for alleged involvement in the Birbhum killings in .

The Central Bureau of Investigation earlier in the day arrested residents Bappa S K alias Sal Mohamad, Sabu S K alias Sadril S K, Taj Mohammad alias Chand and Serajul S K alias Poltu from Mumbai.

"The arrested accused were produced today before the jurisdictional court and were granted transit remand till April 10," the central agency said in a release.

A transit remand enables an investigation agency to take arrested persons to a different city or state.

The accused would be taken to and produced before the competent court.

These were the first arrests made by the since it took over the probe into the March 21 killings at Bogtui village following the Calcutta High Court's order.

The four accused had fled to Mumbai soon after the killings, as per the investigators.

Eight people were burnt alive while another succumbed to injuries later after assailants firebombed several houses in the village hours after the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

A Special Investigation Team set up by the West Bengal government was earlier probing the case.

