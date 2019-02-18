Mumbai: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder over Rs 25 lakh loan

A man was Monday sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing another to death inside a car over a Rs 25 lakh loan he had given to the victim.

sentenced Madurai Devendra to life imprisonment for killing based on circumstantial evidence, including the and testimony of 23 witnesses, said

He said Madurai Devendra had given Rs 25 lakh to which the latter was unable to repay, following which the former killed him.

Madurai Devendra called the victim to Juhu on July 23, 2014 and then stabbed him 18 times inside the car and dumped the body in Vidyanidhi Circle nearby, the CPP said.

The of the car, Parvesh Bhima Devendra, was also sentenced to five years in jail under Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

The washed off the blood stains in the car, thus causing disappearance of evidence, CPP Desai said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)