N.Korea 'executed' officials after failed Trump summit: report

North executed its to the following the collapse of the second summit between leader Un and Donald Trump, a South Korean newspaper reported Friday.

said Kim Hyok Chol, who laid the groundwork for the meeting and accompanied Kim on his private train, was executed by firing squad for "betraying the supreme leader" after he was turned by the US.

" was executed in March at along with four senior foreign ministry officials following an investigation," the newspaper quoted an unidentified source as saying.

The other officials were not named.

was the North's counterpart of US in the run-up to the summit in February.

South Korea's Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean relations, declined to comment on the report.

The paper also said Un's was sent to a prison camp for a mistake at the summit.

She failed to translate Kim's new proposal when Trump declared "no deal" and walked away from the table, Chosun reported, citing another unnamed diplomatic source.

Un and Trump left the Vietnamese capital without a deal after they failed to reach agreement on rolling back Pyongyang's nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

The North has since sought to raise the pressure and carried out two short-range missile tests in May.

Chol, the North's counterpart to in nuclear talks, was also sent to a labour camp, the paper said.

In April, South Korea's parliamentary intelligence committee said Chol had been censured over his handling of the summit, despite the fact he had recently been named a member of the State Affairs Commission, a supreme governing body chaired by

of the reported purge came as North Korea's official newspaper, mouthpiece of the ruling party, Thursday warned that officials who committed anti-party or anti-revolutionary acts would face the "stern judgement of the revolution".

Previous South Korean reports of North Korean purges and executions have later proved inaccurate.

itself incorrectly reported in 2013 that Hyon Song Wol, of the North's Samjiyon Orchestra, was executed by firing squad for distributing and watching pornographic content.

And the also mistakenly announced in February 2016 that Ri Yong Gil, of the general staff of the North Korean People's Army, had been executed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)