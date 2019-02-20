JUST IN
Business Standard

N Korea's US envoy arrives in Hanoi ahead of Trump-Kim summit

AFP  |  Hanoi 

Pyongyang's special representative for the US Kim Hyok Chol arrived in Hanoi on Wednesday with a North Korean delegation, an AFP reporter and source confirmed, ahead of a summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un next week.

"A team of North Koreans arrived on a fight from Beijing," a source at the airport confirmed, requesting anonymity.

An AFP reporter saw Kim walk into a government guesthouse where other North Korean officials in town for pre-summit preparations were staying over the weekend.

First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 18:20 IST

