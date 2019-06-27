North Korea urges South to stop mediating between Pyongyang and Washington

says must stop trying to work as a in talks between and

The on Thursday also repeated its demand that the must work out mutually acceptable proposals to salvage a deadlocked nuclear negotiations by the end of December.

The statement was an apparent expression of displeasure with and over stalled nuclear diplomacy.

It says will "never go through" when it deals with the

It also dismissed as false recent comments by South Korean officials, including Moon Jae-in, that inter-Korean talks are underway on various channels.

The statement came two days before visits for a two-day trip.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)