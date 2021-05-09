Nagaland has sufficient stock of oxygen amid rising Covid cases: Official

-
ALSO READ
India battles Covid surge amid oxygen shortage: Key updates you should know
India, World Bank sign $68 mn project for improving education in Nagaland
Nagaland's coronavirus tally rises to 12,440 as 13 more test positive
Dzukou Valley blaze under control but operations to continue: Official
Oxygen diversion to have limited impact on manufacturing sector: Analysts
-
A senior official of the Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday claimed that the state has sufficient stock of oxygen despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
"There is sufficient stock of Oxygen and the state is fully prepared to face even the worst situation amidst the increasing number of fresh infections," Health and Family Welfare Department, Joint Director, Dr Neisakho Kere told reporters here.
He said there are 1,617 type B oxygen cylinders (small) and 402 type D cylinders (big).
All these are available in the districts while 250 oxygen concentrators have also been distributed to all the districts, he said.
The concentrators do not require any oxygen cylinders as the machine will generate oxygen from the atmospheric pressure of the room which can be directly given to the patient, he said.
With the oxygen concentrators the moderate case of COVID-19 can be managed while severe cases require type D and B oxygen cylinders, he said.
"Currently, the COVID-19 positive cases in the state are mostly with mild and moderate symptoms while severe cases are less and we have enough cylinders to deal with those cases," he said.
He said that there are 58 B type and 56 D type oxygen cylinders available with the department after distributing to the respective districts.
Besides the present status of oxygen, Dr Kere also informed that work is in progress for installation of three Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants provided through PM Cares in Kohima, Dimapur and Mokokchung.
Among the three, Kohima will have the maximum production capacity of 300 litres per minute (lpm) while Dimapur and Mokokchung districts will have 200 lpm capacity, he said.
Civil works for oxygen plants in other districts have already started while some districts like Longleng, Mon, Tuensang and Phek have already started constructing the building for an oxygen plant, he said.
Tuensang and Phek will get 150 lpm plants funded by UNDP and the rest of the districts will get plants from UNICEF with 100-150 lpm, he said.
He also informed that the Government of India is also likely to grant two more plants having 1000 lpm capacity each for Kohima and Dimapur to further boost the oxygen generation capacity of the state.
With these oxygen plants, Nagaland will have enough oxygen for patients and will not face shortage even in the worst situation, he claimed.
With the increase in the oxygen generation plants, the state has proposed 1200 type D and 800 type B cylinders, which would be received shortly, he informed.
Beyond the B and D types of oxygen cylinders and the available 250 oxygen concentrators, the state has also proposed for 800 more oxygen concentrators, which would soon be provided by the Central government, he said.
The Joint Director also informed that the PSA Oxygen Generation Plants are expected to be completed by end of this month.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU