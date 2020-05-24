Naidu extends greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr eve

Vice PresidentM Venkaiah Naidu greeted people on Sunday on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and appealed to them to follow social distancing norms during celebrations.

In his message, Naidu said the festival fortifies the spirit of compassion, charity and generosity in our society.

"It is an occasion for families and communities to come together. However, this year, as India and the world continue to fight the relentless battle against the spread of COVID-19, we are celebrating almost all our traditional festivals at home," he said.

Naidu said "this time we have to be content" with a subdued celebration and adhere to the safety norms of social distancing and personal hygiene.

"May the noble ideals associated with Eid-ul-Fitr usher in health, peace, prosperity and harmony in our lives," he said.

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the country on May 25 except Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala. The festival heralding the end of the fasting month of Ramzan was celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala on Sunday.

