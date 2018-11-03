Namrata Ahuja bags IPI-India Award for excellence in journalism 2018

The prestigious Award for excellence in journalism has been given to Namrata of magazine this year.

In a statement, the chapter of the said Ahuja, a with The Week, received the award for her exclusive story on Naga underground camps, providing the parallel and secret Naga State functioning with all ministries inside Nagaland, interviews and first personal accounts of Naga "ministers" and officials.

The award comprises a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, a trophy and a citation.

The of the is an active forum of editors, publishers and senior executives of newspapers, magazines and agencies, all of whom are members of the

The has successfully hosted the and of the in in 1966 and 2001, and is taking up various issues related to press freedom, the statement said.

Ahuja was selected for the "fact-based approach she adopted to gather information about the 'state within the state' functioning in the border state, and its implications for the state of and for the country".

The first-hand account reporting has contributed for a better understanding of the long pending Naga issue, the IPI said.

After considering the entries, the jury headed by former unanimously selected Ahuja.

Other members of the jury were N Ravi, Chairman, IPI -India & Director, The Hindu; M K Razdan, former Editor-in-Chief, Press Trust of India, Riyad Mathew, Chief Associate Editor, and Sanjaya Baru, Former Chief Editor, and

of was the recipient of the award in 2017 for her impressive work as and for leading probe into Indian names revealed in the Panama Papers.

IPI India had instituted the annual award in 2003 to recognise and honour the best work done by an Indian or working in print, radio, television and internet mediums, in furtherance of public interest, including safeguarding of freedom of the press and other freedoms such as human rights.

The first Award for Excellence in Journalism, 2003 was given to for its reporting of the riots and its aftermath. NDTV won the award in 2004 for its expose of the baby-swapping racket in Hyderabad, and the corruption trail of the Telgi stamp scam.

Founded 69 years ago in by a group of editors from 15 countries, IPI has grown into a truly global organisation committed to the furtherance of the freedom of press.

The Vienna-based IPI is committed to promotion of free exchange of accurate and balanced among nations. It has also been in the forefront of safeguarding the freedom of the press through protests to governments and organisations against any violation of press freedom and restrictions imposed on the free flow of information.

