Three-day NASSCOM summit next week; new tech's real-world impact in focus

IT industry body NASSCOM's annual 'Technology and Leadership Forum', to be held next week, will focus on new technologies and its impact on the real world.

The flagship (NTLF 2019) was earlier known as India Leadership Forum (NILF). The 27th edition is slated to be held in Mumbai from February 20-22.

"This year, NTLF has taken the cue from its immediate predecessor to lay emphasis on the theme #TheNext: Opportunity vs Reality. This will entail focusing on where our industry currently stands in terms of adoption of new technologies, the pace of adoption, the level of disruption and the real impact delivered," said in a statement.

The three-day event will see participation from stalwarts from the global technology industry, experts and C-level executives representing leading including Infosys, Unilever, ABB Ltd, Accenture, Cipla, WPP plc, AT&T, KPMG, GSK, and Arizona University, among many others.

The speakers include Chief Marketing Officer Ravi Vishwanathan, CEO Paul Polman, CEO Salil Parekh, CEO Ulrich Speisshofer and others.

"NTLF will be a platform which brings together technology and leaders to not only talk about tech but the 'business of tech'. Additionally, the event will showcase the Tech Cafe: Digital Experience Zone where one can experience the future, get real-life experiences and understand business use cases of digital disruption," it said.