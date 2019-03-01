Nation still grappling with illiteracy, says Vice-president

: Although the country has made considerable gains in human development, it still grapples with illiteracy, barriers to secondary schooling, low-quality public service and gender discrimination, M Venkaiah saidFriday.

He was speaking during the platinum jubilee celebrations of Andhra Vidyalaya College of Arts, here.

The said there should be renewed focus on gender equality and safety of women through gender sensitisation, and that sensitisation must begin at home, school and college.

He said, "Human capital is already the largest component of global wealth and is one of the most crucial and fast growing components of Indias wealth."



said many international agencies, including the World Bank, believe that has the potential to become the human resource capital of the world.

He said it was time for the country to pursue a more aggressive plan, exploiting the new technology opportunities including and virtual classrooms to the best possible extent.

