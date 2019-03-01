Nation still grappling with illiteracy, says Vice-president

-
ALSO READ
Science, technology has triggered growth: Harsh Vardhan
I am a son of India, mentally and physically: Dalai Lama
Delhi to get its first Electoral Literacy Club at college level tomorrow
Women empowerment should become mass movement: Venkaiah Naidu
Centre clears Chandrababu Naidu-headed AP delegation for Davos meet
-
: Although the country has made considerable gains in human development, it still grapples with illiteracy, barriers to secondary schooling, low-quality public service and gender discrimination, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu saidFriday.
He was speaking during the platinum jubilee celebrations of Andhra Vidyalaya College of Arts, Science and Commerce here.
The vice-president said there should be renewed focus on gender equality and safety of women through gender sensitisation, and that sensitisation must begin at home, school and college.
He said, "Human capital is already the largest component of global wealth and is one of the most crucial and fast growing components of Indias wealth."
Naidu said many international agencies, including the World Bank, believe that India has the potential to become the human resource capital of the world.
He said it was time for the country to pursue a more aggressive education plan, exploiting the new technology opportunities including massive open online courses and virtual classrooms to the best possible extent.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU