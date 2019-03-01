JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Jordan's King Abdullah II speaks to Pak PM; discusses Indo-Pak tensions

Higgins moves into pre-quarters of Indian Open snooker
Business Standard

Nation still grappling with illiteracy, says Vice-president

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

: Although the country has made considerable gains in human development, it still grapples with illiteracy, barriers to secondary schooling, low-quality public service and gender discrimination, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu saidFriday.

He was speaking during the platinum jubilee celebrations of Andhra Vidyalaya College of Arts, Science and Commerce here.

The vice-president said there should be renewed focus on gender equality and safety of women through gender sensitisation, and that sensitisation must begin at home, school and college.

He said, "Human capital is already the largest component of global wealth and is one of the most crucial and fast growing components of Indias wealth."

Naidu said many international agencies, including the World Bank, believe that India has the potential to become the human resource capital of the world.

He said it was time for the country to pursue a more aggressive education plan, exploiting the new technology opportunities including massive open online courses and virtual classrooms to the best possible extent.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 20:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements