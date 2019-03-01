Dhanapal Ganesh in CFC team for AFC cup

Two-time Champions Friday announced a 25-man squad for its 2019 AFC Cup qualifying playoff round against Sri Lanka's Colombo FC, which includes Dhanpal Ganesh, who missed the team's entire ISL title defence due to a

A press note said would be playing the home match of the two-legged qualifying tie at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

This is Chennaiyin's debut AFC Cup campaign following their 2017-18 ISL title success and they are placed in the South Asian Zone of the competition.

This qualifying tie against is for a place in the group stage of the 2019 AFC Cup.

Colombo defeated Bhutan's Transport United 9-2 on aggregate in the preliminary round and would be hosting Chennaiyin in the first leg at the Colombo Race Course Ground in Colombo on March 6 and the home leg would be played on March 13.

Australian Chris Herd, who joined CFC in the January transfer window, would be the club's Asian in the with the Brazilian trio of Mailson Alves, and being the other three foreigners.

Four youth team players have also been included in the squad.

Defender (U-18 & B team) and (B team), who were also part of the 2018-19 ISL first team squad, are joined by defender (B team) and forward (B team).

Following the 1-0 defeat away to in the final ISL fixture on Thursday, will continue the AFC Cup preparations in and leave for on March 4.

The squad: Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Sanjiban Ghosh,

Defenders: (Brazil), (Brazil), Zohmingliana Ralte, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldinliana Renthlei, Tondonba Singh, Hendry Antonay,

Midfielders: (Australia), Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, (Brazil), Thoi Singh, Francisco Fernandes, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Halicharan Narzary,

Forwards: Jeje Lalpekhlua, CK Vineeth, Mohammed Rafi,

