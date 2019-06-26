JUST IN
National Retail Policy to streamline trade, provide ease of doing biz: DPIIT

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The National Retail Policy, which is under formulation, will streamline the retail trade and provide ease of doing business for the sector, according to DPIIT secretary Ramesh Abhishek.

The secretary in the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) Wednesday chaired a meeting with various stakeholders including trade associations, concerned ministries and state government representatives for discussion on the proposed policy.

The DPIIT has sought their comments and views.

"The policy will streamline the retail trade in India and is poised to provide the ease of doing business, which may be to the advantage of both traders and Indian economy," Abhishek said in a tweet.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has stated that the government is expected to release a draft of national retail policy in the next 10 days for comments.

