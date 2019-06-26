Rs 1.75-cr foreign currency, two women apprehended at IGI

The CISF has apprehended two women passengers at the with foreign currency worth Rs 1.75 crore on suspicion that the money was being smuggled out, a senior said Wednesday.

The seizure were made over two days in separate cases, he said.

In the first case, that took place on Wednesday, Maryam Garba, a Nigerian national, was nabbed by the personnel at the for allegedly carrying currencies of different countries to the tune of Rs 1.61 crore, the said.

She was travelling to and could not explain the reason for carrying so much cash in multiple currencies like US dollars, Singaporean dollars and Swiss Franc, the said.

He added that the woman has been handed over to the for further probe.

In the second incident, that took place Tuesday evening, national Zanbaa was apprehended with a cache of USD worth Rs 14.25 lakh.

The Saudi woman, travelling to Jeddah, has been handed over to Customs authorities to probe the source and motive of the foreign currency, he said.

The total value of foreign currency recovered in the two cases is an estimated Rs 1.75 crore, the official said.

