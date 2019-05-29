Navy cautions against touts, agents in recruitment

-
The Southern Naval Command Wednesday issued a public advisory against agents, cheats and touts in Naval recruitment.
A Defence spokesman said in the recent past, reports have come to light about persons claiming rapport with the officials of the Naval Recruitment Organisation promising to get a candidate recruited in exchange for money.
"All prospective candidates and the public in general are hereby intimated that no such arrangements exists.
Call up letter and Admit Cards will only be issued by the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence, Navy (IHQ MoD-Navy) and Recruitment Office Headquarters of Southern Naval Command, Kochi," he said in a release here.
Candidates are advised neither to fall prey to false assurance or exploitation nor entertain or encourage unscrupulous elements in any way, the spokesman said.
In case of any instance of such kind, candidates are welcome to contact 0484-2872183, 0484-2872248 to report any suspected fraud and follow it up with a written complaint, the release added.
