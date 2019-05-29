Navy cautions against touts, agents in recruitment

The Wednesday issued a public advisory against agents, cheats and touts in Naval recruitment.

A said in the recent past, reports have come to light about persons claiming rapport with the officials of the promising to get a candidate recruited in exchange for money.

"All prospective candidates and the public in general are hereby intimated that no such arrangements exists.

Call up letter and Admit Cards will only be issued by the of the Ministry of Defence, Navy (IHQ MoD-Navy) and Headquarters of Southern Naval Command, Kochi," he said in a release here.

Candidates are advised neither to fall prey to false assurance or exploitation nor entertain or encourage unscrupulous elements in any way, the said.

In case of any instance of such kind, candidates are welcome to contact 0484-2872183, to report any suspected fraud and follow it up with a written complaint, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)